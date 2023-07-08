health care infection

MRSA infections in Oregon over time.

 Oregon Health Authority

There are little red and green triangles in a new state map of health care-associated infections. Those represent trends and people. And red means bad.

Overall health care-associated infections were up in 2021 in Oregon. St. Charles Bend had a mixed performance.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.