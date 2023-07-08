There are little red and green triangles in a new state map of health care-associated infections. Those represent trends and people. And red means bad.
Overall health care-associated infections were up in 2021 in Oregon. St. Charles Bend had a mixed performance.
Health care-associated infections are those that a person gets when they are in treatment for another condition.
It can be when a catheter is inserted in someone’s urinary tract. It can be in a central line — when a tube is placed in a patient’s vein to give them medication. And there are more.
Health care-associated infections can lead to illness and death, big costs for patients and their families. Such infections cost the U.S. health care system billions of dollars. There has been an effort nationally and in Oregon to reduce them. And that’s why the Oregon Health Authority has put the state data into a new chart. A red triangle indicates where there were more infections than predicted based on a 2015 baseline. A green triangle indicates when there were fewer than predicted. St. Charles Bend had a low number of infections. But there were some red along with the green.
For instance, St. Charles Bend had seven observed central line infections in 2021, a red triangle. That is statistically more than were expected.
You may have heard about the dangers of what are called MRSA infections, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. That happens when antibiotic resistant bacteria gets into the bloodstream. St. Charles Bend had a green triangle for those, with four observed infections, which is statistically less than expected.
Dawn Azevedo, manager of infection prevention and caregiver health at St. Charles Bend, told us one thing to keep in mind is that 2020 and 2021 were rough years for hospitals and infections because of COVID. It meant more patients and more patients who were sicker. Infections went up across the country. And she actually has access to data from 2022 and 2023 for St. Charles Bend. The numbers of infections have declined.
Great news.
One of the things they do at St. Charles is daily and weekly audits to see if what care delivered to patients matches up with best practices, Azevedo told us. That can mean checking for simple things, such as ensuring a patient got a bath. If they did not, then ensuring it gets done and keeps getting done.
You can help lower the rate of infections. Azevedo said the best advice is: Wash your hands.
“Evidence tells us that’s the best thing nurses, visitors and patients can do,” she said. Do it before and after you eat, go to the bathroom, visit a patient. “If you are a visitor to a patient, please feel free to ask your providers and nurses if they have washed their hands.”
It can save a life.
You can find the state and local data here: tinyurl.com/orinfections.
