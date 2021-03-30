More than half of Oregon’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. It was more than 1,100 people as of late February.
Even if you take the pandemic out of it, long-term care facilities in Oregon had 50 times as many flu outbreaks as hospitals in the last five years.
People who are in long-term care are at high risk from communicable diseases and Oregon needs to do more about it. The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office went looking for answers and released a report this month.
To be clear, long-term care includes nursing, assisted living, residential care, memory care communities and adult foster care. If you want the details about the advisory report’s analysis of the background of the problems, the report is available online.
We want to focus on what the Oregon Department of Human Services, the Oregon Health Authority and the Legislature need to do. The report recommended a host of changes. There are basically three components:
- Public reporting. Requiring long-term care facilities to publicly report the number and percentages of residents and staff who have received COVID-19 vaccinations. That will, at least, create public pressure to ensure the residents are protected.
- More monitoring visits by the state. Looking into if the state needs more people to monitor and investigate the performance of long-term care facilities.
- Better tracking. Tracking performance infection control, vaccinations and emergency preparedness at the facilities.
There are costs, of course. There may also be pushback against some of these suggestions. Public reporting of vaccination rates and staff could be resisted. When that change was first implemented for schools in Oregon, there were concerns. But the greater public transparency has led to important improvements in understanding. For instance, although statewide vaccination rates are high for schools — around 90% — there is considerable variation within individual schools.
What are Oregon legislators going to do to ensure residents of long-term care are better protected? It’s not something the state can afford to continue to get wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.