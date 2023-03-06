Arnold RGB

The Arnold Irrigation District flume runs dry near Lava Island Falls on the Deschutes River in 2020.

 Dean Guernsey/Photos for The Bulletin

“We need a damn water plan,” Shemia Fagan, Oregon’s secretary of state said in January. “Far too many families lack access to clean water today, and many communities in Oregon are at high risk of becoming water insecure in the very near future.”

Part of that water plan may be coming through House Bill 3368 in the Oregon Legislature.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.