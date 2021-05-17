The state of Oregon moved quickly to prevent renters from being evicted during the pandemic. Nobody wants to see a wave of people forced from their homes.
For landlords, help has been slow in coming. They have mortgages to pay. They have property taxes to pay. They have other bills. Where’s the help for them?
Oregon lawmakers voted in December to send landlords $150 million to compensate them for some of their back-due rent, 80% of it. To participate in the program landlords would have to forgive the other 20%. Not exactly ideal for a landlord. We doubt many of them plan their budgets based on only getting 80% of rent. It’s better than nothing.
It is now May, though. And many landlords are still waiting for their money. Oregon’s Housing and Community Services agency is still working on all the verifications necessary to get money out the door.
“Not one dollar of that has gone out,” state Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, said on the House floor on Tuesday, as reported by the Portland Business Journal.
We asked the agency on Monday morning how much of the money has been applied for and how much is in the hands of landlords. Kate Gonsalves, the senior communications and public relations manager, did not answer those questions directly, but said the agency is still going through applications.
We can’t imagine it’s easy getting a new state program up and running. And we are sure the agency is being cautious with the money. But how much longer do landlords have to wait for help?
