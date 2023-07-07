Oregon government is moving ahead with plans for the state to take over much of health care.
When the Legislature passed Senate Bill 1089 this session, it recommitted the state to create state-run universal health care. No later than Sept. 15, 2026, a new universal health plan governance board is to present a plan to the Legislature and the governor to bring it to Oregon.
Let’s talk about the not likes first. The health insurance industry and the people who work in it would likely not like it. Most of those jobs would go away, replaced by state workers.
If you don’t like the idea of state government taking over those jobs and having more control of what coverage you get, you aren’t going to like it either.
If you don’t like new taxes, you may not like it. Many people pay premiums and copays now and/or their employer pays them. Those would likely go away, perhaps replaced by some sort of health care income tax and some sort of payroll tax for employers.
If you don’t trust that state workers taking over health care can save nearly $1 billion in costs so the entire health care system in Oregon will cost less, you may be wary of some of the claims made about it.
There are more not likes, but those are some of the big ones.
You do need to also think about the possible benefits, too. No more copays. No more premiums. Everybody would qualify. The state plan would undoubtedly work aggressively to ensure people get the coverage they need no matter their background, race or income.
The health benefits would likely be similar to what public employees in Oregon get now, so pretty good. And the money saved on health care in Oregon might be that number again — nearly $1 billion.
We want a health care system for Oregonians that separates as much as the evil from the good. We are worried, though, that many Oregonians don’t know this change is coming and have to wonder about the wisdom of an implied promise that more state control of health care will somehow save nearly $1 billion.
