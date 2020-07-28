The economy is not going to come back if parents can’t find child care that’s safe and affordable.
What is the state of Oregon doing about it? Well, a state task force is holding meetings twice a month. The plan is to come up with a task force report in December.
A report in December? That’s too slow. Where’s the urgency? Where’s the action? Families needed help yesterday. Businesses are going to have an even harder time clawing their way back out of the recession. Child care businesses squeaked by on thin profit margins before the pandemic sent many under.
The Oregon Legislature’s joint legislative task force on access to quality affordable child care did meet Tuesday. State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, is on it. The task force deserves credit for the work it is doing. It is building understanding of the problem and considering solutions.
“Oregon’s child care system is failing. It is chronically underfunded. Quality care is not uniformly available or affordable. Oregon’s children, parents, providers, communities – particularly those that are already marginalized or disadvantaged – as well as Oregon’s employers, economy and education system are all adversely impacted.”
That’s just part of the task force’s statement of the problem. It spent part of Tuesday’s meeting refining that statement and had some discussion about reforms. It also heard testimony Tuesday from providers and others. There was discussion about: very low pay for workers, high staff turnover, difficulty in finding staff with the right qualifications and razor-thin profit margins for the businesses.
The joint task force’s workplan seems comprehensive and deliberate. On Aug. 11, the plan is the discussion will be on the connection between child care and economic recovery and growth. On Aug. 25 and Sept. 8, the topic is building up capacity of child care, developing the workforce and the reimbursement formula. There are more meetings scheduled twice a month through December.
We know there is a difference between the lives that are at stake with the need for police reform and the challenge of improving child care. Still, the contrast in approach from the Legislature is striking. The Legislature sprang into action and held a special session on police reform. Somehow, in a matter of weeks it identified some steps the state could take immediately. The planned timeline for action on child care is months and months away. Is there nothing that could be done sooner? Oregon’s Early Learning Division did make some funding available to help keep child-care businesses running. What else can the state do in the near term?
Oregon legislators and Gov. Kate Brown must see the need and the urgency. Act like it. Couldn’t they at least hold task force meetings twice a week, rather than twice a month? Or is going slow on child care better for Oregon families?
