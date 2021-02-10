Energy Star appliances is the U.S. government’s way to tell consumers which products are more efficient.
It lets people know which products might save a consumer money in energy costs.
Oregon is considering moving a step further. House Bill 2062 would set energy efficiency standards for certain appliances offered for sale in Oregon. Washington and California have similar programs.
“Appliance standards are increasingly important as buildings get more efficient, but an increasing share of energy consumption goes to the products and appliances that are plugged in,” Oregon Department of Energy Director Janine Benner told OPB. “And those aren’t included in building codes.”
What about lifespan of products? Isn’t that part of efficiency, too? We’ve had more than one appliance repair and the most notable thing can be the smile or even laughter when we have asked how long the new one will last. Less energy but more in the dump is not a great win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.