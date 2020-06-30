Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms for use in state-licensed therapy may turn out to be a great idea.
A ballot measure proposes to make a quick change in Oregon law. But speed should not be the goal. A longer trip with review by the Legislature has a better chance of getting it right.
A campaign to get "psilocybin therapy" on the November ballot says it has collected enough signatures to get it on the ballot. So if that is true, Oregonians could be voting on the issue in November.
This proposal would not be like legalized marijuana. It is not decriminalization of psilocybin, the active ingredient. The drug would not be widely available. People would not be able to walk into a corner store and buy magic mushrooms.
The initiative proposes to create a program for treatment in state-licensed facilities. People would get treatment in a controlled setting.
Backers have said the treatment would be intended for people who have conditions such as depression or anxiety and other methods have proven unsuccessful. And in fact, the Food and Drug Administration labeled experimental treatment with psilocybin a "breakthrough therapy," meaning it is being reviewed on a faster track. Some people say it has worked for them or a member of their family when other treatments failed. That's a big shift from the stigma associated with hallucinogens.
But it's important to know that under the initiative use of the drug would not be limited to treatment for medical conditions. The initiative says that a qualified client does not have to demonstrate an illness or a medical condition. If a doctor or a nurse practitioner approves a patient, he or she would be able to get access. Some Oregonians won't have a problem with that. Others will.
Licensed facilities would need access to the drug. The initiative directs the Oregon Health Authority to set up rules for licensing production facilities. Local jurisdictions would be able to put their own reasonable restrictions on the time, place and manner of production. There is no specific allowance under the initiative for jurisdictions to be able to ban therapy or production facilities.
The initiative also sets up an advisory board to advise the Oregon Health Authority on policy. It would require 11 members. Not one of them is required to be a medical doctor or a pharmacist, though they could be.
Passing the initiative would be a striking change in state drug policy. And if all it would do was to help people get medical treatment that works that they need, it would be easier to support. But that's not what this initiative is.
