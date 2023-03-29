Nurses and hospitals in Oregon could face a fundamental shift with state requirements for nurse staffing levels in hospitals enshrined in state law. It’s a victory for nurses and might mean better care for patients.
It comes after a compromise among the Oregon Nurses Association, the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems and others. We don’t think it’s presumptuous to say some sort of bill like this was going to happen and hospitals had to negotiate.
The deal is not done, yet. The amendment with the language of the compromise on House Bill 2697 was not available Wednesday morning when we wrote this.
The proposal is for specific required ratios, such as 1 registered nurse per patient in trauma in an emergency room or 1 registered nurse per every 2 patients in the ICU.
The change would also create complaint-driven enforcement and monetary penalties for failure to comply. There is also some flexibility so hospitals will not just face fines.
We tried to clarify Wednesday morning how different these staffing levels would be for hospitals. We were not able to get an answer to our satisfaction.
There is a national nursing shortage. This might make Oregon a better place to work for nurses and a better place for patients to get care. It doesn’t solve the problem for hospitals to find needed staff. The financial picture for many hospitals does not get better because of this compromise. Legislators must ensure they are not setting up hospitals to fail.
