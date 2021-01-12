The goal posts have moved on herd immunity for COVID-19. It was initially 60% to 70% and has gradually ticked up.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, most recently has mentioned numbers as high as 85%. Herd immunity refers to the number of people vaccinated or who are recovering from a recent infection to shut down the spread of the virus.
The goal posts are just estimates. Whatever they are, they do make it clear that it’s going to be a while.
In Oregon it may take longer than in other parts of the country. About one third of Oregonians said they were not sure if they would get the shot, according to a December survey, as reported by Willamette Week. The number of people who said they would not get the shot was about 25% of men and 21% of women. Those numbers aren’t fixed and will likely change, though, Oregon is generally behind the rest of the nation in getting people to get vaccinations.
Most Oregonians do not even know yet when they could get the vaccine if they want it. Please, state of Oregon, ramp up your efforts. We don’t need anything else holding Oregon back from getting the economy back to normal and more people breathing freely.
