Drugs like Paxlovid are what a lot of people are hoping for.
Promising antiviral drugs that are highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death in high-risk patients with COVID-19. Paxlovid is almost 90% effective.
It has limitations. Patients should be at least 12, weigh at least 88 pounds and it should be given within 5 days of the start of symptoms.
And the kicker is, right now, supply is extremely limited. It’s rationed. It was up to states how they did it.
Oregon sent its initial doses to the regional hospitals that serve the more rural parts of the state, including St. Charles Health System. The Oregon Health Authority’s plan was to prioritize areas of the state with the highest COVID-19 burden and to target racial and ethnic minority groups hard hit by the pandemic. The federal government also directed a percentage to community health centers. We know that thanks to the reporting of Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Other states did it differently. “New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Arizona sent all or most of their doses to commercial pharmacy chains,” OPB reported. “Tennessee sent all of its doses to Walmart pharmacies.”
Did Oregon make the right choice?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Any increase would take effect for whomever is elected after the next council election.
Councilors are currently paid $7,500 a year and the mayor $15,000 annually. Email your comments to gobrien@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.