Coronavirus Covid-19 background
Drugs like Paxlovid are what a lot of people are hoping for.

Promising antiviral drugs that are highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death in high-risk patients with COVID-19. Paxlovid is almost 90% effective.

It has limitations. Patients should be at least 12, weigh at least 88 pounds and it should be given within 5 days of the start of symptoms.

And the kicker is, right now, supply is extremely limited. It’s rationed. It was up to states how they did it.

Oregon sent its initial doses to the regional hospitals that serve the more rural parts of the state, including St. Charles Health System. The Oregon Health Authority’s plan was to prioritize areas of the state with the highest COVID-19 burden and to target racial and ethnic minority groups hard hit by the pandemic. The federal government also directed a percentage to community health centers. We know that thanks to the reporting of Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Other states did it differently. “New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Arizona sent all or most of their doses to commercial pharmacy chains,” OPB reported. “Tennessee sent all of its doses to Walmart pharmacies.”

Did Oregon make the right choice?

