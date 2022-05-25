Ramp down
Buy Now

Water flows through the dam at Wickiup Reservoir on Oct. 6, 2021. Ongoing drought left the reservoir empty before irrigation season concluded. 

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

The new water bank designed to shift irrigation water to where it is needed in the Deschutes Basin is a success. It’s not as much of a success as it could be.

Oregon water law is getting in the way, as reported by Michael Kohn in The Bulletin.

Water in the basin is not distributed based on need. It is based on water rights.

The goal of the water bank — launched in large part due to the efforts of the nonprofit Deschutes River Conservancy — is to allow an exchange of water. The key is to essentially move water from the Central Oregon Irrigation District to North Unit. It’s like North Unit farmers are at the end of the pipe and there’s been almost nothing left. They have lower priority in water rights than Central Oregon Irrigation District patrons. Patrons of North Unit had their water cut off last year. And this year they will only be getting 25% of normal allotments.

More COID patrons could participate in the water bank than did, but there were problems. We’ll keep it simple and focus on one. Participating in the water bank doesn’t qualify under state law as “beneficial use,” which is important to maintaining a water right. Shouldn’t the Legislature fix that?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.