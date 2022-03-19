If you are charged with a crime, you deserve to have a lawyer helping you defend yourself. It doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor.
A 1963 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Gideon v. Wainwright, guaranteed it. But in Oregon, it’s not happening. It’s a problem in other states, too. We focus on Oregon.
Here is just the latest in a long string of disheartening news: “The state agency that oversees Oregon’s public defense system has trouble executing basic functions like paying lawyers and investigators equitably and on time and lacks a system to hold lawyers accountable for their work.” That’s just the first sentence in The Oregonian’s story last week about a state study of the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services.
Before that, there were news stories about some criminal defendants in some counties that don’t have attorneys. Some 150 in Multnomah County just last week. Public defenders get overwhelmed by heavy caseloads and it’s much more lucrative for them to go into private practice or become prosecutors.
Oregon’s justice system is out of balance. The Legislature did invest in a Band-Aid of some $12.8 million to hire more defenders and support staff. It’s temporary. It’s not enough. And more people charged with crimes are going to be without a lawyer.
