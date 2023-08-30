Oregon has a backlog of hundreds of investigations of possible campaign finance violations, dating back to 2019.
The Secretary Of State’s Office requested two positions from the Legislature to help it catch up. It got one. It was filled.
We had been asking that office periodically about a complaint Eileen Kiely, the then vice chair of the Deschutes County Democratic Party filed last year against now former candidate Michael Sipe, a Republican running for House District 53.
Kiely alleged that Sipe promoted a business forum on his campaign page and was not properly disclosing campaign donations.
An Aug. 28 letter from the secretary of state says when the complaint was received, Sipe had not filed all the transactions with the state’s campaign reporting system. “The missing transactions were filed and penalty was assessed”… for late filings. The letter says there is “sufficient evidence to find you violated Oregon election law by failing to file campaign transactions.” However, Sipe did file the transactions and paid the penalty. So, the case was closed. Sipe paid a fine of about $400, he told us.
Oregon has no real campaign finance limits. Accurate and timely disclosure of campaign finance information is the tool the public has to monitor the role of money and politics. It doesn’t do the public much good to get answers on campaign finance allegations months and months after an election is over.
