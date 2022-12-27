We are not Oregon declinists, but the numbers showing an Oregon population decline are arguably not good.
“Oregon’s population shrank in 2022 for the first time since 1983,” as Willamette Week put it. “In the year ending July 1, 2022, Oregon’s population fell 0.4% to 4,240,137 from 4,256,301 on July 1, 2021, a decline that made the state the nation’s sixth-biggest loser…”, according to the Census Bureau.
We don’t know the why behind the numbers. You can guess. We can guess. But without conversations with lots of those 16,164 people, that’s what it would be: a guess.
Fewer people on the road, fewer people in line at the DMV, fewer people competing for housing may all be good. But fewer people footing the bill for all the things Oregon has not invested adequately in now is not good.
Of course, how this impacts Oregon depends a lot on what we don’t know: Who is leaving?
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think.
