And Oregon voters chose to pass Measure 110 in November 2020. It decriminalized minor levels of possession for illegal drugs. It pushed more money toward treatment.
But it has had problems.
So many people with offenses under the new law don’t show up in court. Out of the 3,768 cases for offenses between Measure 110’s effective date in February 2021 and the end of 2022, more than half failed to appear in court. Many did not even follow up with treatment. People who are now given tickets for possession can basically skip out of doing anything without repercussions.
There was also a disjointed, delayed process to get money out the door for treatment.
Now a state audit warns that there is a risk that policy makers aren’t going to be able to tell the effectiveness of Measure 110. The state lacks adequate management of grants and doesn’t do a good enough job of collecting data.
The audit also says improvements are needed in better coordination of what money is doing.
What Oregon had before Measure 110 wasn’t working well. What Oregon has now is not working well. So many state politicians — Gov. Tina Kotek, House Speaker Dan Rayfield and more — have expressed a desire to have Oregon government deliver. What will they do this legislative session to ensure that happens? What will they do to compensate for the inherent contradiction of a policy for illegal drugs that is supposed to direct people into treatment that makes it easy to dodge any treatment or any consequence for possession?
You can read the complete Secretary of State audit here: tinyurl.com/M110audit. That report is the source of those quotes in the first sentence of this editorial.
