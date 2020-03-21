Unplanned time off, both for adults and kids, can be an unexpected gift. It’s a gift that loses its glow, however, if the time off comes with the loss of a paycheck, and the children’s time off has been extended at least through April.
That’s where too many Central Oregon families find themselves in these days of the coronavirus pandemic. While every school district in the region plans to send home school materials and offer help to keep kids engaged in learning, those plans likely won’t be in place until early April. Meanwhile, parents and kids are left to fend for themselves.
One thing they can work on together is creating a diary, journal, letter or essay about life in the age of novel coronavirus social distancing. The Oregon Historical Society is asking Oregonians to do just that, then send what they’ve written to the society. Some of what’s received will become part of the society’s Research Library’s collections, available to historians and others as a key part of the written record of this unsettled time.
Accounts of life written in real time are the stuff of history. Everyone’s familiar with Anne Frank’s diary, for example, written by a young Jewish girl in hiding in Holland during World War 11. Less well known might be a story by Virginia Reed Murphy, written in 1921 about the Donner party and the winter of 1946. Eighty-one members of the party were stranded at what’s now Donner Lake in northern California that year, and only 45 survived.
Meanwhile, working together on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting you offers adults another opportunity to help their kids sort out fact from fiction about the illness — yes, schools will open; yes, your friends will remember you, and so on.
While what you write won’t change the course of the pandemic, it will give you a written personal history of this period, even as you make a contribution to the future history of the state you live in. You may submit your history online, or by mailing it to the OHS Research Library, 1200 SW Park Ave., Portland, OR 97205.
