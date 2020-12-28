Clean water is something many take for granted. Not Oregon State University's College of Forestry. OSU faculty recently completed a 300-page report looking at forests and drinking water — Trees to Tap.
It many won't come as a surprise that many believe logging, pesticides and building roads in a watershed hurt water supplies. But many conclusions are inferred or from indirect evidence, rather than based on piles of studies.
For instance, studies of the use of pesticides tend to focus on the active ingredient only — not how they are bundled with other chemicals. There is also uncertainty about the difference between the yield in water from a watershed when comparing plantations of young Douglas fir or old growth.
If Oregon is going to consider imposing new regulations on logging, pesticides and building roads, it would be better to better understand what is really going on.
