It’s virtually impossible for Oregonians to find out anything about the discipline of law enforcement officers. Short of an officer getting charged or arrested for a crime, the public may never know.
Oregon legislators did make some changes in the recent special session. The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training is now required to keep an online, statewide database of some information. When a law enforcement agency is making a hire, they are supposed to check it. Good.
Legislators passed a second bill aimed at making it harder for the officers who are fired or disciplined to have that decision overturned by an independent arbitrator. As long as the discipline is consistent with the agency’s “discipline guide” or “discipline matrix,” the arbitrator can’t change the disciplinary action. That’s also good. It depends, though, on what the agency and the union decide should be in the discipline guide or matrix.
You may not be surprised to learn there are deeper problems keeping the public in the dark. Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, state employees and employees of cities, counties, school districts and more have the power to collectively bargain under Oregon’s Public Employees Collective Bargaining Act. We are not questioning their right to do so. We do question what public agencies may bargain away in those agreements.
We have not read every such agreement. Many contain language similar to this: “If there is a reason to discipline an employee, the person imposing the discipline shall make reasonable efforts to do so in a manner that will not embarrass or humiliate the employee before other employees of the public.”
That’s good to protect the reputation of employees. It also, though, throws up a wall blocking disclosure of disciplinary actions from the public.
State law backs up those provisions in contracts. The law says a personnel discipline action and materials and documents supporting that action are conditionally exempt from disclosure. There’s also a specific part of Oregon law covering when no discipline results for public safety employees. “A public body cannot publicly disclose a personnel investigation of any of its public safety employees if no discipline results, unless the public interest requires disclosure or if the public body determines that nondisclosure would adversely affect the public’s confidence in the body,” according to Oregon’s public records manual.
In short, the records can be made public, but it must be determined that there is “public interest” in disclosure. That’s an uphill fight from the get-go. If a member of the public wants such records, it’s the agency that has the records that makes the initial decision if it is in the “public interest” or not to release them. Good luck convincing them to turn the records over. It sets up a perfect opportunity for some agencies to deny a request is in the public interest and hide what they are doing. Yes, in Oregon, you can appeal an agency’s decision to decline a records request. That can quickly mean going to court and the cost of hiring a lawyer. Who has the money to do that?
If Oregonians want reassurance that bad officers are being properly disciplined, union contracts and state law create a blockade stopping it.
