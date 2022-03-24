Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced this week money heading to Oregon to help keep people in their homes, including more than $750,000 for Central Oregon.
Good news.
Behind it, though, is something troubling. Oregon and Central Oregon can get short shrift in federal funding for homelessness. The federal formula for determining how much Oregon regularly gets is not based on need, homeless counts or anything to do with the homeless. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development doesn’t use direct estimates of homelessness when it distributes money.
So many things are agonizing about this. HUD knows the formula is messed up. The problem persists. It’s been known for years.
On Tuesday we had an agonizing deja vu moment. We were listening in on the meeting of the county-wide Emergency Homelessness Task Force. Colleen Sinsky, the executive director of Central Oregon Fuse, which works on permanent supportive housing, spoke up. She brought up this issue of how Central Oregon and Oregon can lose out on funding for homelessness because of the federal formula. She had actually spent a sleepless night crunching the numbers.
It rang a bell. We had written seven years ago about how the formula problem hurts the ability of Central Oregon to get federal funds for affordable housing.
Changing the formula means Congress taking action. And while Oregon would likely be a winner, other states would be losers. Wyden proposed related legislation last year, the DASH Act. Among many other things, it would require HUD to change the funding formula for some of HUD programs to take into account the rate of homelessness.
Seven years from now, will the HUD formula to provide funding for homelessness still fail to be based on anything to do with homelessness?
