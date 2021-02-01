Suicide is preventable. It might be easier to prevent in Oregon.
The state has received a grant to help it develop a sort of 911 for people who need help. When it is set up, people will dial 988 in Oregon and be connected with someone who can help. Oregon already has a suicide hotline, but 988 is just simpler. It might be up and running in Oregon by July 2022.
Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit that runs the national suicide prevention hotline gave Oregon and most other states a grant to help set up the 3-digit hotline
Taking action in Oregon to help prevent suicide is all the more critical. The state has in recent years had one of the highest rates of death by suicide in the country.
If there is any good news, preliminary data released recently by the Oregon Health Authority shows that the number of suicide deaths in Oregon in 2020 show no increase when compared to 2019. The number of suicide-related visits to emergency departments and urgent care centers in the fourth quarter of 2020 were also similar to 2019.
Treatment works with suicide. If you or someone you know needs help you can call Deschutes County 24-hour Crisis Line: 541-322-7500 ext. 9 or the National Suicide Prevention LifeLine: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
