The Oregon Employment Department predictably failed to match the tenfold surge demand for unemployment claims during the start of the pandemic.
We say predictably because it was a surge that states across the country struggled with. But Oregon had problems of its own. A decade ago, state auditors and others were telling the department its technology had serious problems. The department had already received money in 2009 from the federal government earmarked for technology upgrades. The warnings kept coming. The department kept failing to upgrade. So when the pandemic hit, the department had to battle the surge and its own technology. Department staff, legislators and governors all deserve blame.
A new state audit of the department was released this week. There continue to be technology issues. And the audit found other problems. For instance, there appears to be a disparity in how quickly people get benefits based on race and income. Disturbing. There could be a number of reasons. Important to find out.
What will this governor and the next governor do? What will the next Legislature do? We imagine there will be a lot of new legislation and new initiatives proposed in the next legislative session. Making the Employment Department so well functioning its audits are positively boring? If the past is a guide, it won’t be a priority.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.