When state Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, was elected, he wasn’t going to be a legislator out to create a bunch of new laws and regulations.
One clear exception was in the prices of prescription drugs. He was a key supporter of a 2018 law to create a drug price transparency program in Oregon to try to hold down the prices of prescription drugs.
Linthicum said at the time the bill “is not invasive government intervention but a well-crafted surgical strike focused on the cost of prescription drugs. It will shed light on drug pricing whenever a drug manufacturer has a steep price increase or when they bring a new expensive blockbuster drug onto the market.”
But sometimes plans don’t live up to expectations. The Lund Report, which covers Oregon medical issues, recently took a look at Oregon’s prescription drug transparency program. It reported drug company pricing strategies are still pretty much the same mystery as before the legislation. Drug companies shroud details behind trade secrets that they aren’t required to report. Oregon’s program does have the power to override a company’s claim of trade secrets. It has not done so. How much was spent on research and development to bring a drug to market? We don’t know.
The Legislature is going to need to follow up on the Lund Report’s work. Does this program need to be changed? If it isn’t meeting its goals, why does Oregon have it?
