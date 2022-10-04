The state of Oregon may be taking a step toward ensuring people with disabilities or chronic illness are not discriminated against in health care.
It may drop using what’s called quality-adjusted life years when making decisions about what Medicaid covers in Oregon, the Oregon Health Plan. That has life-changing implications for patients and families, and impacts on health providers, drug companies and more.
Oregon’s Health Evidence Review Commission decides what Medicaid in Oregon will pay for. The commission is looking this week at altering the framework for making its decisions. People with disabilities, advocacy groups and representatives from drug companies asked for the review.
Quality-adjusted life years can discriminate against people with disabilities and chronic illness. Disability advocates have argued that framework should stop being used in U.S. health care. There’s been pressure for years to eliminate its use by government and health insurers.
Quality-adjusted life years are used to help assign a cost/benefit value to a medical intervention. How long might it lengthen someone’s life against doing nothing or an alternative? And what kind of quality improvement might the intervention make in a person’s life? Analysts can derive the cost per QALY (quality-assisted life year) and compare treatments. The concern is cost per QALY devalues treatments for some patients with disabilities or chronic illness. The quality of life of those patients may be assigned lower scores than for other patients.
The commission has factored in quality-adjusted life years in some of its decisions. Sometimes, it decided to support coverage. Sometimes, it did not. For instance, it did use quality-adjusted life years in the debate over covering deep brain stimulation treatment for patients with Parkinson’s disease. It also discussed quality-adjusted life years when considering covering two cochlear implants rather than just one. In both those cases, the commission did decide to cover the cost of the treatments. Quality-adjusted life years were also used as a reason for not covering digital breast tomography scanning for breast cancer patients.
What should the commission do? Should it dump quality-adjusted life years?
One option provided by staff for the commission would be to only use quality-adjusted life years to compare treatments of the same population and not use it for scoring. Staff could develop and use alternative measures of cost effectiveness. No weighting could be assigned to patients with disability or chronic illness. Other options basically are to not mention quality-adjusted life years and not discuss them in commission meetings.
The Health Evidence Review Commission is a public body. You can tell the commission what you think. Email the commission at herc.info@oha.oregon.gov.
