A reminder of how poorly Oregon deals with the mentally ill comes straight from the Oregon State Hospital. People who should get into the hospital for treatment can’t get in.
There are 18 people found guilty except for insanity who should be in the state hospital getting treatment and serving their sentences. Instead, they are waiting in local jails, as OPB reported.
In fact since the beginning of 2021 no people from any Oregon jurisdiction who have been found guilty except for insanity have been transported to the hospital.
There was a problem before the pandemic. It’s worse now.
The solution isn’t just to build more beds at the state hospital. The problem is also staffing, especially during the pandemic. The National Guard has been called in twice to help with staffing shortages.
And the issues at the state hospital get reflected back into communities like Central Oregon. People who should be getting the level of care provided by the state hospital can’t be sent there. In Deschutes County there are only short-term options.
Legislators didn’t do enough to address the issue in this year’s session. How long must we wait until they do?
