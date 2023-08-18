There were 2,567 defendants without lawyers in the state as of Wednesday. More than 100 of them were in jail deprived of liberty.
Here is what a federal judge said Tuesday about it: “Oregon is not a gulag found in a Tom Clancy novel,” U.S. District Judge Michael McShane of Eugene said, The Oregonian reported. “The public interest in the rule of law is in fact at the heart of our democracy.”
He told the Washington County Sheriff to release criminal defendants after 10 days if they have not had a lawyer. Washington County is one of the places where Oregon’s public defender crisis has been the worst. But there have been issues in many places, including in Central Oregon.
The significance of McShane’s ruling is that it may be used to argue that the same rule should apply in other places in the state.
Legislators and Gov. Tina Kotek have worked on solutions. They made some changes and added some millions to the public defenders budget. They will need to do more.
It’s an embarrassment. Our state government is perpetuating a violation of rights under the Constitution.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bend City Council can impose a transportation without a vote of the people. It will be holding public meetings to prioritize projects. One can read the details here https://bendbulletin.us/3DMOotq See our editorial here: https://bendbulletin.us/3QrzjoG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.