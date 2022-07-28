Increase taxes on booze. Allow cities to increase taxes on marijuana. Change incentives in the wake of Measure 110 so more people in Oregon get drug treatment. Change the law so temporary local property taxes become permanent if they pass three or more times.
Those are all possible priorities that cities in Oregon may lobby the Legislature to take action on in 2023. The League of Oregon Cities has asked cities across the state to pick their top five priorities from a list.
We decided to highlight a couple of things on the list that we thought you might be interested in.
The League of Oregon Cities may push that state taxes be increased on beer and wine, so in turn, cities would get more money trickling in. One possible piece of legislation: Cities could be allowed to have local sales taxes on beer and wine.
When recreational marijuana was legalized, cities were receiving 10% of the net revenue of the state tax of 17% on all sales of recreational marijuana. That changed with Measure 110. Revenue to cities dropped. Cities can still have a local tax of up to 3%. The League of Oregon Cities proposal is for the state to somehow restore the money that cities lost because of Measure 110 or allow voters in cities to raise the local pot tax above 3%.
Measure 110 decriminalized much minor drug possession in Oregon and replaced it with a $100 ticket. The concern has been that if a goal is to get more people into drug treatment the measure might not work as intended. The measure did shift more money into treatment. centers. It also, though, made it easy for someone cited with a ticket to avoid paying, avoid getting treatment and not face any repercussions. The League of Oregon Cities proposes to encourage legislators to restore more incentives for people to get treatment.
The League has come up with a number of possible changes to property taxes. In Oregon the permanent tax rates for cities were frozen at 1997 levels and cannot be increased. That’s because of Measure 50. Property taxes are very important for cities. For instance, they make up about 66% of the revenue of Bend’s general fund. One idea is to make it so local option levies that pass three or more times become permanent. Another idea is to allow voters to set tax rates outside of the current limits.
We did ask Bend and Redmond on Wednesday what they chose as priorities. Bend is still deciding. Redmond wants more state money to help it comply with new state mandates in land-use planning. It wants more support to help the homeless. It did vote for the Measure 110 issue that we mentioned. It voted to support an effort to allow fixed, radar/photo enforcement cameras in all cities. And the last one was to back an effort to bring more state help to cities trying to make their water and wastewater systems more resilient.
These are just some of the changes that the League of Oregon Cities may gear up to advocate. You can see the complete list here tinyurl.com/ORcitypriorities. What do you think your community should support?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.