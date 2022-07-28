Taxes
Increase taxes on booze. Allow cities to increase taxes on marijuana. Change incentives in the wake of Measure 110 so more people in Oregon get drug treatment. Change the law so temporary local property taxes become permanent if they pass three or more times.

Those are all possible priorities that cities in Oregon may lobby the Legislature to take action on in 2023. The League of Oregon Cities has asked cities across the state to pick their top five priorities from a list.

