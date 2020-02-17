It would be easy to blame Big Tobacco for the death Thursday of Gresham Democrat Sen. Laurie Monnes Anderson’s bill that would have banned the sale of flavored vaping products in Oregon.
After all, it was a lobbyist for the Reynolds tobacco company who said the ban could cost the state $22.5 million in tax revenue during the 2021-21 biennium and $24 million in the following two years. The lobbyist’s figures apparently were based on 2019 estimates that said the state would collect $25 million in vaping taxes in 2021-23, according to The Oregonian. Anderson, a retired public health nurse, did not disagree.
Faced with the possible — maybe even likely — loss of $50 million in tax revenue over four years, enough lawmakers apparently buckled and it became clear that there weren’t the votes in the Senate even to move the bill to the House.
Put that loss into perspective. This biennium, which runs through June of 2021, the state’s general fund will put 22.4 billion, with a B, dollars into state agencies from the Oregon Health Authority to the Oregon Advocacy Commissions office, which advocates for a variety of minorities in the state. At least 10 agencies get general fund dollars of more than $300 million every two years, and at least four, the Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority, Department of Corrections and Department of Human Services, receive billions of dollars every two years. Surely, if the will were there, lawmakers could take a pass on the vaping tax dollars and think of the children whose health is at risk every time they vape.
Perhaps lawmakers weren’t listening Feb. 6 when a Mountain View High School student, Gabriella Shirtcliff, told them that nearly half of 8th graders and more than 70% of 11th graders surveyed in Deschutes County report seeing vaping at their schools, and about 30% report vaping themselves, generally with flavored products aimed directly at them.
They should have listened, and they should have acted. The cost in state revenues of the vaping ban would have miniscule; the benefit to Oregon’s children would have been worth far more.
