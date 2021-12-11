Legislators couldn’t get a big climate plan through the Oregon Legislature. Democrats blamed Republican intransigence. Republicans just as quickly blamed Democrats for being unwilling to listen to their concerns.
The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A state summary of the plan runs 364 pages. Basically the proposal is to set an enforceable “declining limit, or cap, on greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels used throughout Oregon, including diesel, gasoline, natural gas, and propane, used in transportation, residential, commercial and industrial settings.”
What will that mean to you?
The benefit could be that Oregon moves away more swiftly from fossil fuels and toward more renewable sources of energy and toward cleaner air. That would hopefully benefit the state and the planet as a whole. There will likely be new green jobs created. Consumers may end up saving money if they switch to electric vehicles. Some electric heat pumps are much more efficient than the gas furnace consumers may have in their homes now. It is hoped that investments in low-income and minority communities will help protect them from cost increases or maybe even save them money.
But there will be costs. An analysis prepared for the state suggests due to adoption of this plan there might be an increase in price per gallon of gas of between 10 cents to 36 cents between 2025 and 2050. Diesel fuel might face similar increases. Natural gas will likely see the biggest price bump, perhaps doubling the cost by 2050 compared to a price in 2022. Electricity costs may also increase.
The impacts will likely go far beyond direct energy costs to consumers. The Oregon Business and Industry Association pointed out consumers will get energy cost increases passed along to them for other goods. Old ways of doing business will be disrupted. Some businesses may leave the state or contract. Jobs may be lost, as well, particularly in the natural gas industry.
When big changes are made in Oregon, they usually come through the Legislature or through ballot measures. This is coming through executive action and rule making. That seems like the only way Oregon was going to move forward on such a plan, but it’s hard to argue it is the best way to maximize public input into it.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Residents who live in the vicinity of Juniper Ridge are protesting the idea of a managed outdoor homeless shelter being hosted on the land, mainly citing concerns about safety and their general discomfort with being near unhoused people. If not there, where? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.