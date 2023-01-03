The statistics comparing child welfare in Oregon and in Deschutes County against federal standards are distressing.
The state tracks the numbers openly. It’s highlighted on the Department of Human Services website.
And Oregon fails repeatedly.
Oregon fails to meet the federal standard on children’s rate of re-entry to foster care.
Oregon fails to meet the federal standard on the percentage of children who enter care who are discharged and get safe permanent places within 12 months.
Oregon fails to meet the federal standard for recurrence of maltreatment. That basically means a child has another incident of maltreatment within 12 months of the initial report.
Oregon fails to meet the federal standard for maltreatment in foster care.
Oregon fails to meet the federal standard for how stable the placement is in foster care.
There’s data for Deschutes County, too. Deschutes County’s numbers are actually better than the state in some areas. They are worse in many.
You could argue the trend is what matters. Is Oregon improving? Is the county improving?
It’s hard to say they are when we looked at the change over time since 2017.
You could argue these are the wrong statistics or the standards are too demanding. We don’t think so.
Consider recurrence of maltreatment. The numbers for Oregon were 1,150 incidents out of 10,136 cases of maltreatment in 2022. In Deschutes County it was 62 incidents out of 498 in 2022. That is children being found to be abused or neglected again after they had been found to be abused or neglected before.
That has to be a right statistic to pay attention to and it is one where Oregon is performing so wrong.
We have heard legislators talk about the new legislative session and where their focus will be. They could choose to focus on Oregon’s abused and neglected children. Or is what Oregon is doing good enough?
You can look at the statistics here, tinyurl.com/ORchildwelfare.
