A state agency issues an addendum to a report to the Oregon Legislature. You’d be excused for thinking: ho-hum.
We got excited. It was because of one of our editorials that the Department of Administrative Services issued an addendum.
A state agency issues an addendum to a report to the Oregon Legislature. You’d be excused for thinking: ho-hum.
We got excited. It was because of one of our editorials that the Department of Administrative Services issued an addendum.
The agency issues an annual report of the internal audits agencies do. Some state agencies — basically those that deal with a lot of money — are required by state law to do internal audits.
An internal audit is a kind of a double check to ensure Oregon agencies have processes and procedures that work right. For instance, the Oregon Department of Transportation took a look at how it evaluates pavement.
The annual report is a check, so legislators can see if agencies do the checks.
The statute says the report should be done one way. The department decided it would do it differently.
The statute says the annual report should do the check for the calendar year. The agency has been doing it based on the fiscal year.
The statute was not updated. “It was always our intention to request revisions to the statute…” the department wrote in the addendum. It did not. For years.
The difference between reporting on annual audits in the calendar year, rather than the fiscal year is not a big difference. But it is a state agency contravening what is in state law, because it decided it was for the best. Some legislative staff were apparently in on the decision, the department says.
For the most recent report, the switch in time period made it look like two state agencies — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Business Oregon — had not done the required reports within the required reporting period. They actually had. That’s how we figured out something was up, due to help from the leadership at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
You may still think: ho-hum. It’s nothing to get too excited about. What matters more is what actions legislators take, when agencies don’t do required audits. But also, if agencies don’t think the law is right, they should take swift action to ask that the law be changed.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Cancel anytime. Already a Subscriber? Sign in
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.