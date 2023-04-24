An attempt is being made again to bring open primaries to Oregon. Organizers, All Oregon Votes, are working on a ballot measure.
If the measure gets on the ballot and passes, closed primaries would be ended. Parties could still hold primaries. It’s just that anyone could vote in them.
Oregon is one of the nine states that have closed primaries. It means if you are a Democrat, you can vote in the Democratic primary. If you are a Republican, you can vote in the Republican primary. If you are unaffiliated, you can’t vote in either.
That’s nothing new to longtime Oregonians. It can be a surprise for people who move here from elsewhere. And it can disenfranchise a lot of voters from a key part of the election process.
Out of just over 3 million registered voters in Oregon, most are not affiliated with any party — 1,059,268 as of April 6. Registered Democrats were next with 1,010,077 and Republicans had 729,619.
It’s not fair that the bulk of registered voters cannot vote in primary elections. You should not be required to join a party to vote in an election that matters.
Of course, you can get around the restrictions in Oregon. You can switch your party affiliation easily enough before an election — even do it online. And then switch it back. But that’s not a hoop voters should have to jump through.
