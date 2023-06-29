Four. That’s it. That’s the total number of warnings and citations for bikes we received, when we asked the Bend Police Department for the records in the past year for the violations on laws regulating bikes and e-bikes we found in the Oregon statutes.
There were so few we’ll tell you a bit about them.
One was a warning for unsafe operation of a bike on a sidewalk at 27th Street and Neff Road.
One was a warning for a failure to wear a bike helmet near the intersection of Wall Street and Oregon Avenue downtown. That was for a juvenile, because adults don’t have to wear helmets.
One was a citation for improper use of lanes near NE Third Street and Greenwood Avenue.
And the last one was a citation for a collision between a person riding an e-bike and a car. That is the only one we know for certain involved an e-bike. The e-bike or bike distinction is not clear in the other records.
The e-bike rider was riding north in the southbound bicycle lane or on the sidewalk. He collided with a car pulling out on to NE Third Street between Walgreens and Chipotle. The adult bike rider received a cut over his left eye and refused medical treatment. He was not wearing a helmet.
The rider was cited for improper use of lanes.
Four seems disconcertingly low over a year.
It doesn’t tell the whole story. The records don’t capture every enforcement action.
Bend Police sometimes issue verbal warnings. Those can be effective. An officer might also call a child’s parents. Those sorts of things would not be captured in these records.
Police officers also don’t have the time — nor would it necessarily be an effective way to do their jobs —to stop every traffic violation they see. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz has told us he could pull out from headquarters on any day, and if he were looking to ticket every traffic violation he saw, he would not get very far and would not be able to respond to crimes in a timely way.
It’s not that police don’t care about bike safety. They and other first responders get more firsthand experience with the injured and the dead from accidents than most of us.
The Bend Police Department is in the middle of an effort to get the word out on bike and e-bike safety. They have talked to The Bulletin, The Source, done social media and had interviews on radio and television. There are plans to do more enforcement.
More enforcement is not always the answer, of course. Guess how many people were arrested for DUII by Bend Police last year?
The wearying total was almost 700. People still drive drunk.
Then there is the Bend road system. Even if you are not a bike connoisseur, you know it was built for cars. Bikes have been an afterthought, though that is changing.
How safe is it to ride around on an e-bike or bike?
It can be like you have mastered invisibility. Taste the adrenaline as a car weaves into the bike lane. Roll the dice by trying to take the lane in a roundabout.
Ponder the snow piled on the part of the road where you are supposed to be.
E-bikes are different, because they are motorized. It’s easier to go fast. There can be less time to react. Speed makes it harder to stop and maneuver and harder for other people to respond, too.
But e-bike or bike safety is really about personal responsibility. For bicyclists and drivers.
And it’s about parental responsibility. Please don’t let your children ride an e-bike if they are under 16. It’s the law and it’s just common sense.
We don’t know that more laws or enforcement will put much torque on keeping bike riders safe. From the e-bikes used by kids too young to legally ride them to school, it looks like parents have not caught up to the dangers they can pose or are dismissive of them.
