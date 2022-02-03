Welcome to Ohio Sign
Maybe there doesn’t need to be excessive hand-wringing, but the state of Oregon just lost a big one.

Intel will build “what could become the largest campus of semiconductor factories in the world,” as OPB reported. It won’t be in Oregon. It will be Ohio.

That’s high-tech jobs lost. One of the issues was land.

In Ohio, Intel was able to find 2,000 acres to build. In the Portland metro area, the big plot available was 200 acres.

Should Oregon look to make some changes or surrender? There should be some hand-wringing.

