A phrase gets repeated almost every time in the Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 daily updates after the report of a death: It says he or she "had underlying medical conditions."
What were the "underlying medical conditions?"
The OHA doesn't say. And when we asked why earlier this week, we got no response. So we made a public records request. OHA may have a good reason. But it should at least be upfront with the public about why it will not release information about COVID-19.
Do you know what? After we published an earlier version of this editorial on Thursday morning, we got a response. It read in part: "....Next week Oregon Health Authority will begin publishing an aggregate underlying medical conditions table."
Thank you OHA.
We had asked the OHA earlier this week for a breakout of the underlying medical conditions in Oregon that were associated the COVID-19 deaths. There may be no way to share data for each patient, though aggregate data can protect private health information.
OHA's initial response was: "OHA is not currently reporting the specific underlying medical conditions of people who have died in Oregon. The CDC has some very comprehensive information about People Who Are At Higher Risk."
The information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is indeed useful. The list of underlying medical conditions that puts people at higher risk include people of all ages with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, compromised immune systems, severe obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis and people with liver disease.
Has that been what the data has shown in Oregon? Are there other conditions in the state that have put people at risk?
The Oregon Health Authority has a challenging task coordinating efforts to fight the pandemic. It has to set priorities about what its staff can get done. But information is another weapon in that fight. Thank you OHA for agreeing to share a bit more.
