You can write any number of titles or headlines for a report. “ODOT Worked Quickly to Oversee the Largest Wildfire Debris Removal Operation in State History,” is the title the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office put on its latest.
It’s true. It gives you some idea of the subject of the report. But it does not hint at the report’s message or the intent of doing the report.
ODOT conducted major debris removal operations in the wake of the state’s 2020 wildfires. More than 1.2 million acres burned. ODOT was tasked with hazardous tree removal. There was considerable public concern ODOT got it wrong. Basically the concern was too many trees were tagged for removal.
It was the first time ODOT had been tasked with something like this. ODOT asked for this review to know what it could do better.
There’s quite a list. Other states have contractors already lined up in case disaster strikes. ODOT did not. ODOT had issues with getting legal access across private property. There were problems with tracking and documenting tree removal work. And there’s more.
You can read the list of things that ODOT could have improved as an indictment of ODOT. We are not sure that is quite fair for an agency being tasked to do something it had not done before. At this point, the important thing is that ODOT learns from the experience. The point of the report is that it needs to, not that it “worked quickly to oversee the largest wildfire debris removal operation in state history.”
