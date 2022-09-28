We want to draw attention to it because it’s an example of how public agencies do not comply with the public records law. We don’t know how often it happens. But it does.
Oregon does have strong public records laws. The problem for most people is when public agencies don’t comply Oregonians must seek redress in the courts. And that is not cheap.
What happened in this case is… “Portland lawyer Alan Kessler took the Oregon Department of Transportation to trial, alleging that the agency altered public records that he requested regarding a proposed expansion of Interstate 5 in Portland,” The Oregonian wrote. “In a trial Monday, Marion County Circuit Court Judge Tracy Prall ruled that the transportation agency had failed to comply with the public records request and ruled that it must move more quickly in the future to preserve requested records that might otherwise be deleted or altered.”
ODOT initially had denied Kessler’s request. When it did eventually fulfill it, it omitted some of the records.
Kessler actually found on an ODOT server a more complete response to his request including records that ODOT did not send to him. We don’t know why that was. Maybe it was a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes. Maybe it was something else. Do state agencies really believe in transparency and in Oregon’s public records laws?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.