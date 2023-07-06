The breach of Oregon data of driver’s licenses, permits and ID cards was, well, pretty crummy.
It put 3.5 million Oregonians at risk for identity theft and put their credit at risk.
As much as we aspire to be serene about data breaches — they are going to happen — it is not going to inspire confidence for Oregonians to sign up for the state’s new pay-by-the-mile vehicle tax, OReGO.
OReGO participants pay 1.9 cents for each mile they drive and that goes into the state highway fund for roads. Its purpose is to replace the gasoline tax because new cars drink less gas or diesel, and some just take electricity. Roads still need to be built and repaired.
An Oregon Department of Transportation website says there are 700 volunteer drivers and 2,100 vehicles enrolled in the program.
Not that many.
There was a proposal in the Legislature this session to start making enrollment mandatory. The bill hardly moved.
OReGO works by tracking a vehicle’s movement. Some of the options use GPS to track vehicle location.
There is a whole section of Oregon law dedicated to keeping that location data private. It can be disclosed to police with a valid court order. We don’t have a problem with that.
But it does mean that location data is collected. State agencies and private companies do get breached. And ODOT was not swift to notify Oregonians when it was breached.
ODOT confirmed it had a breach on June 12. Then it waited until June 15 to disclose it. That was only a few days. And ODOT says it allowed it to be ready to respond to questions from Oregonians. We think ODOT should be more worried about informing Oregonians than figuring out how it will respond, if it wants trust.
The Oregon Legislature concluded its session Sunday despite a weeks-long walkout in the Senate to avoid a quorum. How effective was the session in your mind? Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
