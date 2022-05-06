Oregon State University earned a kind of jackpot for itself and the community during the most recent legislative session: $10 million to get started on an innovation district on campus.
Now it has to deliver.
To say the innovation district could be important for the campus and community is to understate. OSU-Cascades needs to build something we can be proud of. Taxpayers need to get their money’s worth.
There’s every reason to believe the school will deliver. But still, worth watching.
The idea has so much promise. Take a former landfill on campus and clean it up. Make it into land that is useful. Make it into a place where students learn. Make it into a place where businesses can locate and both they and the campus will benefit. Make it into a place that provides housing that’s affordable for faculty, staff, students and — if there is space — for people in the community. And add a space for the performing arts and conferences.
The idea of an innovation district is to leverage the research and energy of a college campus so both businesses and the campus benefit. Students can get training and internships right next to campus. Businesses can benefit from campus research and employees from the pulse of a campus environment.
First comes cleaning out the landfill. The $10 million will go to that and putting in place the infrastructure for buildings to be placed on the site.
There’s no precise inventory of everything buried in the landfill. Kelly Sparks, associate vice president for the campus, told us the goal is to find ways to use the material as part of the base of the site. That will mean that the landfill clean up should not generate too many trips in and out of campus. Of course, some material may have to be removed and disposed of according to environmental regulations. The total price for the cleanup and setting up building infrastructure may be $34 million. The balance will come from university money and perhaps grants.
Like any employer operating in Central Oregon, OSU-Cascades is worried about the costs of housing. It makes it difficult for employees to live here. It can make it more difficult to recruit talent. That’s one reason why it hopes to create some of its own housing on campus for employees and students.
Work on the site may start this fall. Clean up and installation of infrastructure may take about a year. Then the site will be ready to go vertical. The campus will be looking for businesses wanting to partner with the campus and that share its goals of a net zero campus. This can be a big win for the campus and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.