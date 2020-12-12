Proposed language for a new tax in Bend is out. The Bend City Council is scheduled to discuss it at its Dec. 16 meeting.
“No sooner than March 1, 2021, a tax of one third of one percent of permit valuation shall be assessed for all building permits for commercial and industrial improvements that result in a new structure or additional square footage.”
The tax is not intended to cover improvements for residences. The money would be spent to fund programs for housing, for support, services and programs for people making up to 30% of area median income.
One thing about this tax is that it can be imposed by a vote of the Bend City Council. It doesn’t require a vote of Bend voters. So if you have an opinion about it, tell the council. Email them at council@bendoregon.gov.
More details are available under the agenda for the next Bend City Council meeting at bendoregon.gov.
