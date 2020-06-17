Gov. Kate Brown does not go around telling Oregonians how much they pay to keep filling the state’s $24 billion public pension hole. She has more immediate concerns.
The list of bills proposed by Democrats for the June special session doesn’t contain a mention of reforms for the Public Employee Retirement System.
There are more immediate concerns.
PERS is not an attention getter in part because it is a big, complicated problem.
It’s also structured so the pain it causes can be hard to feel. Oregonians don’t get a bill for a PERS tax. They do pay for it in increasing personnel costs for public employees.
We need to be clear. Public employees deserve good retirement benefits. But PERS was structured in the past to do more than that in some cases. That’s what needs to be fixed.
There’s not a lot of good news about PERS. There was a glimmer in 2019.
The Legislature passed and Gov. Brown signed reforms. It achieved many of the goals by simply putting off payments until later. Still, it was something.
But as we said, there’s not a lot of good news about PERS. On Tuesday, the Oregon Supreme Court heard arguments about a case contesting many of those reforms. They could well be reversed and the PERS hole will grow again.
Isn’t it about time that Gov. Brown does go around telling Oregonians how much they pay for PERS?
