Most students learn better in a classroom setting. COVID-19 rates in Deschutes County have dropped.
So why aren’t Bend schools open again?
We know this is challenging and frustrating for parents, students and staff. We could all use more certainty and normalcy in our lives. And just when we thought things could not get worse, hazardous air quality rolled in.
Figuring out what the schools are going to do has been like wandering a shifting labyrinth. That is not what anybody who works for the school district wants.
The guidelines from the Department of Education have changed three times in as many months. It doesn’t matter that the district has had since March to be ready to reopen, if it didn’t know for sure what the rules would be to reopen. Each school building has some 85 site-specific requirements that it must meet. It takes work to ensure that gets done right. A place to learn cannot be allowed to become a place for COVID-19 to thrive.
The district is trying to do what is best for students and also must listen to the concerns of parents and its own staff. “I guarantee not everyone will be happy one way or the other,” Lora Nordquist, interim superintendent, said at Tuesday’s board meeting. And they are not.
Bend schools are indeed planning to open K-3 classes again on Oct. 5. That comes with a big asterisk.
That decision and a decision about 4-12 classes can change. The decisions depend on the county continuing to meet health metrics. Metrics need to be met for three weeks in a row. There’s more information on this chart: www.wesd.org/Page/1282, though it won’t win awards for simplicity.
If you are wondering, private schools do face the same guidelines as public schools. But because private schools can have smaller class sizes it can be easier for them to meet distancing guidelines in classes and open up to more students.
We aren’t asking you to be happy or satisfied with what is going on with public school reopening. Learning is going to be lost for students. That says nothing of the disruption it has caused to families and education staff. Sure it would help, perhaps, if a page on the district’s website would explain as clearly as possible the metrics involved in making decisions about reopening. And there may be other improvements the district could make. But the district is working to make this the best possible experience for students. Nobody wants to settle for a lost school year.
