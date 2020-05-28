Imagine a state government agency with serious problems and legislators don’t ask questions. Actually, you don’t have to imagine it. That’s what happened Wednesday.
The state’s House Business and Labor Committee called on the Oregon Employment Department Director Kay Erickson to testify. The department has been swamped with record applications for unemployment assistance. The agency has responded to about 90% of those people. But tens of thousands of Oregonians are still not receiving assistance. Many just can’t get through on the phone. Some were incorrectly informed that they needed to reapply for benefits. And in the beginning at least, the state said it would not be able to provide Oregonians with some benefits even though the federal government provided money for it.
Sound like something legislators should get to the bottom of? Sure does.
Erickson and an aide, David Gerstenfeld, began the hearing with a PowerPoint presentation. That’s typical to provide background and information for policymakers.
But instead of taking questions, they exhausted the entire 60 minutes of the hearing by alternating reading the 45-page presentation. If it wasn’t so outrageous, it would have to be admired as one of the more impressive bureaucratic filibusters in state legislative history.
What does it say though about legislators? In particular, what does it say about the committee chairman, State Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene? He did not allow questions. Is that the kind of legislative leadership Oregonians want?
And what does it say about the interest of the Employment Department leadership in listening to what the elected leaders of the state want to know? It’s not flattering.
The Employment Department has been scrambling to respond to unprecedented demand. It has already taken considerable criticism. That is going to continue. The state has failed Oregonians who are out of work. There are reasons for that failure, but it has failed them. Not listening to legislators, not allowing questions makes things worse. And it only feeds the perception that people in state government care little for the people they truly work for — Oregonians.
The House Business and Labor Committee did schedule a new meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. We’d bet legislators will get to ask questions.
