Becky Chiao, Oregon’s public record advocate, resigned Tuesday. She had just been appointed in August.
It’s unfortunate. It’s for the best.
She did not agree with the public records council nor Gov. Kate Brown over the office of the public records advocate. Chiao didn’t support making it more independent of the governor’s office. Members of the public records council and Gov. Brown do.
A disagreement also led to the resignation of Oregon’s former public records advocate, Ginger McCall, in 2019. McCall resigned after she said the governor’s office pressured her to adopt the governor’s approach to transparency and at least vet any policy proposals with the governor’s office first. McCall disagreed.
The biggest loser in this tumult are Oregonians. The public records advocate could be a champion of the public’s right to know what its government is doing and work to fix weaknesses in Oregon’s public records and public meetings laws. When do Oregonians get one?
