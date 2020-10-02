There is a very good reason so much attention has been paid to training for law enforcement. Are officers learning to deescalate and defuse incidents or to perpetuate a warrior mentality?
We went Thursday afternoon to watch the Verbal Judo training that Deschutes County Sheriff deputies received in a room at the Deschutes County fairgrounds. We are not experts on Verbal Judo. But the warrior mentality label does not apply to what we saw.
Deputies were told to deal with the public with dignity and respect and use language in a way that deescalates. Confronting people who are angry or who are having what might be the worst day of their lives is a skill that can be learned and developed. Mike Siegfried, the Verbal Judo instructor, urged deputies to use words as carefully and selectively as if they were bullets. Better choice of words and use of their minds can reduce the incidents where they have to reach for the tools hanging from their belts.
The training focused on officer-to-officer interactions and interventions. When officers intervene when necessary, they can prevent their colleagues from causing harm or making mistakes.
Consider George Floyd’s appalling death in Minneapolis. We are not saying the failure to intervene or act when officers attempt to intervene is the only mistake that happened. It was one of them.
Floyd was pinned to the ground and complaining he could not breathe. One of the four officers, Thomas Lane, asks if Floyd should be moved to his side and questioned if Floyd might have a medical emergency. “No leave him,” another officer, Derek Chauvin, replied at one point. “Staying put where we got him.”
Siegfried said the officers failed to listen. That is why officers need to actively intervene when they believe something is going wrong. And that is why other officers must force themselves to listen and act no matter how tense the situation, no matter who is in charge or who outranks whom. There needs to be a culture within any department that accepts it is vital, encouraged and accepted to help prevent terrible incidents — even in moments that are packed with stress.
An afternoon of Verbal Judo training does not mean deputies are all set with the tools they need. It’s not a magic pill, as Siegfried said. It’s a reminder. For some, it may be a new way of looking at their profession. It needs to be part of continuing effort to train and improve. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us Friday his department did an officer intervention training in July and is looking at other opportunities, complicated of course by COVID-19 restrictions.
Leaders like Nelson and Krantz deserve credit for working to improve their departments and give residents the high quality of law enforcement they deserve.
