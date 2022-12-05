The problem with the county’s plan for Worrell Park was if it destroyed any of the rock formation it was gone forever.
But Worrell Park may be safe. It may not be partially devoured for parking, after all.
Deschutes County hired an engineering firm to take another look at its parking needs and based on this analysis, “it does not appear that redevelopment of Worrell Park is needed.”
Worrell Park is that small area in front of the county administration building — boulders, trees and some areas for people. It’s a rare slice of nature in downtown Bend.
The county has been looking at its future needs in part because of a planned expansion of the Deschutes County Courthouse. The county has needed more judges to match the legal demands of the community. And although some of the work of the courthouse can be done remotely, people do often have to travel to courthouse to take care of legal business. They need a place to park. County staff need places to park.
A study completed for the county in 2019 showed the county’s existing lots were already near capacity. The county needed more space. One option at that time was to build a parking garage. A second option was essentially to devour part of Worrell Park for spaces. The contrast was striking. The parking garage was estimated at one point to cost $7.5 million and create 218 spaces. The take-part-of-Worrell-Park option was estimated to cost $2.8 and create 68 spaces. Commissioners Phil Change and Tony DeBone backed the Worrell Park option. Commissioner Patti Adair opposed it.
But a couple things happen. People organized to try to save the park. The pandemic hit. It made it clear that the technology existed to enable some people to work remotely. Both things helped contribute to interest from commissioners in a new look at parking needs.
The study says with more signage, better parking management and more encouragement of alternatives to driving a car the county should be able to meet its parking needs.
