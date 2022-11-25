Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang began the commission’s meeting on Monday by congratulating Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone on their election wins.
It was a nice gesture. He had endorsed their opponents.
Chang also framed it with numbers. He pointed out that Adair and DeBone won with 53,000 votes and 54,000 votes. And then he said: “I will also ask my fellow commissioners to remember that in 2020 63,000 people chose me and my policy perspectives to represent them. And I hope that we can make all of those perspectives work together to address the real issues facing our community.”
Adair thanked him for the numbers and pointed out her results had not been certified, yet. DeBone smiled.
First, we acknowledge we may be making too much out of this brief exchange.
We don’t know if Chang intended any meaning by happening to mention how he had received more votes than either of them — or if that is how Adair and DeBone interpreted it. Chang’s comment sounded much more like a gracious acknowledgment of election results tinged with hope that the commissioners can work together on the county’s issue and that his policy perspective will not be ignored.
The fact is Chang, Adair and DeBone are all duly elected representatives. Chang is more liberal than his fellow commissioners or you could say that Adair and DeBone are more conservative.
When any of them vote on county matters, it doesn’t matter how many people voted for them. Each commissioner gets one vote. They also are not obligated to carefully tailor every county policy so that the perspective of every commissioner works together to resolve issues. About all we can hope is that the commissioners behave civilly, listen to each other and do work together. And frankly we have no reason to doubt that.
