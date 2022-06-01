From 1992-2001, about 199,000 acres in Oregon burned annually in wildfires.
From 2002-2011, about 314,000 acres in Oregon burned annually in wildfires.
From 2012-2021, about 720,000 acres in Oregon burned annually in wildfires.
You could pick different breakpoints for the years. The story would not be much different.
Wildfire has been an increasing threat. It cost lives, homes, wildlife habitat, damage from smoke limiting outdoor activities and the costs of suppression.
The biggest recent response from the Oregon Legislature was the passage of Senate Bill 762 in 2021.
“We have done something remarkable,” state Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland said at the time, quoted by OPB. “By we, I mean scores of people who’ve been working collaboratively for years, up to and including last night, to create a wildfire program for Oregon that rises to the scale of this crisis.”
The bill was an accomplishment. But the more cautious comment on the bill at the time from state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, was dead on. “This is not a one-and-done project. This is absolutely the furthest thing from a one-and-done,” Findley said. “If we don’t stay intimately involved, we’re going to spend $190 million, and we’re not going to have any results when the smoke clears, if it clears.”
(Please note he says $190 million in that quote but the spending in the bill is more like $220 million.)
So has Senate Bill 762 worked?
It’s still too early. Legislators are scheduled to get an update Thursday. There will be a presentation from Doug Grafe, the wildfire program’s director in the governor’s office.
It’s really going to be up to Oregon’s next governor to follow through on the plans. That could be interesting. The part of the bill that was arguably the most contentious was wildfire mapping. But it’s one thing to rank areas in Oregon by wildfire risk. It is another thing to take that mapping and start telling people what to do on their land. And the state is considering rules for what people might be required to do on their land.
It could mean orders to clear brush and other vegetation. It could mean stricter rules for how homes can be built and what materials are used. Those may be sensible things to do. Some people will not appreciate it. One person’s excessive undergrowth can be another’s prized landscaping. Farmers are also worried what any new rules might mean for them.
There’s much more than mapping and regulations to the spending from the bill, wildfire detection cameras, working with utilities to reduce risk from power lines, suppression capacity, better smoke monitoring, grants for residential smoke filtration and the list goes on.
The good thing is baked into the bill are requirements for reports to the Legislature about the performance of the legislation and there are plans to recommend improvements.
All three candidates for Oregon governor — Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and probable independent candidate Betsy Johnson — voted for SB 762. We will be asking them how they will follow through on the legislation and what else Oregon might do.
