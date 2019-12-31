Happy New Year! We have heard some great New Year’s resolutions over the years.

One of the more interesting ones is derived from an old tradition at some newspapers. New reporters would be asked to write their own obituary. It gives the reporter’s editor an idea of how well the reporter will tackle an assignment. But it also forces reflection on what it’s like to be portrayed in the newspaper and what’s more important for our purposes today: reflection on the life lived.

It’s eerie — even uncomfortable — to think about what an obituary writer might write. What would somebody else say about you? How have you volunteered or contributed to your community? This year, resolve to give the obituary writer some strong content.

A second resolution may not be uncommon: Just say no to the phone. As wondrous and helpful as a cellphone can be, must it be kept close all the time? Can you resist turning to it at every idle moment?

The mere thought of being without the phone can trigger angst. Imagine, though, how sometimes you could fill the moments of your life instead of with a phone.

We aren’t saying you need these resolutions. If you are hunting for something different, they are worth considering.