The new normal for heading out on the most popular wilderness trailheads near Bend is that you need to pay up for a permit and there are only so many permits available.
It’s rationing of the wilderness to preserve it and make it feel more like wilderness for people who get to go.
The Forest Service’s permit system dramatically reduced access to the wilderness. And it had problems. This season, the rationing system is being tweaked. And it is still going to have problems. That’s inescapable.
Last year some of the permits were sold off in a window way before the season opened. Those sold like crazy. High-demand dates and locations were sold out in 30 minutes the first day they were put up for sale.
The advance permits meant people unintentionally bought permits for days when it turned out snow made access to trails impossible. And more than half of the people who bought permits in advance of the permit season never apparently showed up to use them.
The Forest Service has come up with some changes.
One change is that this year day-use permits will only be sold off in rolling windows closer to the date of the permit. Some of the permits will be made available 10 days in advance and the remaining will be made available two days in advance. That should make it slightly easier for people to make plans they are able to stick to.
The time window for when the permits will be required has also been shifted slightly to better account for snow. There are more changes. Check out this link for more information: bendbulletin.us/2022permits.
Visiting the Three Sisters, Mount Washington and Mount Jefferson wilderness areas is something special. But if you had been on the Green Lakes Trail on a weekend in the summer, you know very well why the Forest Service believed there was a need to limit access. Garbage. Long lines of hikers. Erosion.
Our continuing concern is that by rationing access — no matter how well the system is devised or how well-intentioned — it will mean even less access to some of the most special public land for people who don’t have as much money or time. When people don’t get to experience wilderness, support for wilderness will diminish.
